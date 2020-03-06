Lawton health official sees no impact of Coronavirus in SW Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A health official at Comanche County Memorial Hospital said as far as she knows nobody’s even been tested for Coronavirus in Southwest Oklahoma, and nobody’s tested positive across the state so far.
An Infection Prevention nurse at Comanche County Memorial Hospital said if you think you have Coronavirus, or have been in contact with someone who has it, the best thing to do is to call a primary care provider, or health department and be screened over the phone first.
This is encouraged so that preparations are taken before someone comes into a health department and exposes themselves to others.
CCMH Nurse Meagan Garibay said the Coronavirus is similar to the flu, so any precautions a person takes to treat the flu, should be done for Coronavirus such as washing your hands, avoiding large crowds, and staying home if you’re sick.
“The main thing we want them to know is just because they have Coronavirus, or think they have Coronavirus, or have been in contact with somebody with Coronavirus, does not mean that they need to come to the hospital. It is not an automatic hospitalization, the only time that they’re going to be admitted into the hospital is if they are actually sick enough to be here just like any other time," said Meagan Garibay.
Difficulty breathing, chest pain, a high fever that does not go away with the assistance of medication, would be reasons someone could become hospitalized.
“I tell people all the time, this is probably not the big one, but this is good practice for the big one. There will be at some point, in some of our lifetimes, there will be a large pandemic and this is great practice for that," said Garibay.
She said CCMH is prepared to house Coronavirus patients if need be in Airborne Isolation Rooms that is designed to circulate the air inside the room, outside.
If someone is believed to have Coronavirus, the State Health Department will provide the testing.
Garribay said they recently talked to local urgent cares and Fort Sill, about the virus and what they need to do and look out for.
Additional information from other hospitals and health departments are provided below.
“Comanche County Health Dept. continues to work closely with our network of national, state and local partners to monitor the situation nationally and globally. In the event of a CDC confirmed positive case in Oklahoma, it is important to note the risk to the general public is low. Infection control and isolation protocols are already in place to prevent the spread of illness in Oklahoma.”
As we continue to focus on preparedness, and working with our public health and medical system partners, there are easy and effective steps residents can take to protect themselves:
- Wash hands often
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
- Cover your cough or sneeze
- Stay home when you’re sick
We strive to empower Oklahomans through education and resources and encourage the public to stay informed. To find accurate information on COVID-19 that is updated daily, please visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health website at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
“Southwestern Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors. We are continuing to work closely with the Comanche County Health Department and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel Coronavirus (COVID–19). Additionally, we are reviewing our facility’s robust emergency operations plan and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution.”
While we have not evaluated OR treated any patients with this virus at our hospital to date, and there have been no confirmed cases in Oklahoma, Southwestern Medical Center has taken the following measures to prepare, in accordance with CDC guidelines:
- Patients in the Emergency Department and inpatient units are screened based on their recent travel history.
- Personal protective equipment is available, including face masks and eye protection, for example.
- Hand hygiene products are easily accessible throughout the facility.
- Registration has been educated on triage questions for travel. If it is suspected a patient may have the Coronavirus, they are given a mask and transferred to an isolation room.
Importantly, all of the above are standard operating protocols that are in place year-round to help ensure the health and well-being of everyone who enters our hospital.
We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus. For more information, contact the Comanche County Health Department, Oklahoma State Health Department, or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.
