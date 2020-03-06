Lawton man sentenced for lewd acts with minors

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man will spend the next ten years in prison on charges of lewd acts with two kids under 12.
26-year-old Justin Louder pleaded guilty to both counts, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 15 years suspended.
In June of 2018, he had brought the kids, both 8 years old, into a church. There he was found undoing his belt in front of them, and both children had their pants pulled down to their knees.
In an interview, Louder reportedly told investigators the kids wanted to pull their pants down because they, quote “were acting stupid.”
