Lawton mother sentenced for leaving children in hot car

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton mother who left her children in hot car over the summer has been sentenced.
In July of last year, Brooke Smith left her two kids, along with another child, in a car outside the Sheridan road Walmart.
The car was not turned on, or parked under any shade and court records say it was 97 degrees at the time.
Smith was inside the store for 30 minutes.
She was given a 5 year deferred sentence, along with 2 years of supervision with the Department of Corrections.
