One person dead after Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - One person is dead after a crash in Jefferson County Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on US-81, one mile south of Ryan.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Jeep driven by 67-year-old Tommy McQueen of Forest Hill, Tx was traveling north on Highway 81, while a semi truck was traveling south.
OHP says for some reason the Jeep crossed the center line and hit the semi.
McQueen was transported to the Jefferson County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The driver of the semi was not injured.
