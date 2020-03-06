One year anniversary for Altus Public School bond passing

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -
Altus Public Schools’ superintendent, Roe Worbes said transportation was a top priority.
With some of the money from the school bond, eight buses were added to their fleet.
“We have come a long way in the year. We had two different proposition, the first one was transportation and we have purchased all of that when school started,” said Worbes.
Jojo Buxton is an athlete at Altus High School and is thankful for the new means of transportation.
“Oh I was excited, I started jumping around they told me to stop but I just didn’t care," said Buxton.
Security cameras were also installed in several schools.
“With all the other capital improvements everything is coming along and everything is started except for the playgrounds, all four of the safe rooms have been started. The track is coming along and should be completed this month and then the baseball softball complex is will underway and halfway complete,” said Worbes.
The community’s investment in the school is not going unnoticed by the students.
Buxton is now a senior and has been waiting on improvements since his freshman year.
“I know its our senior year, we only have a year to run on it. But the people in the future have a better chance of getting better training than what we had growing up," said Buxton.
Worbes said it’s been over 60 years since a school bond was passed by voters.
“Altus Public Schools are so grateful and thankful for our faculty and staff and students that our community would have so much faith in us to spent their tax dollars for Altus Public Schools," said Worbes.
