OU looks to extend streak vs TCU

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have combined to score 46 percent of TCU's points this season and 56 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Oklahoma, Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves have scored 62 percent of the team's points this season, including 73 percent of all Sooners points over their last five.