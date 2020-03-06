Tulsa man first confirmed case of coronavirus in Okla.

TULSA, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the first confirmed positive case of coronavirus in Oklahoma at a press conference in Tulsa Friday afternoon.
The patient is a man in his 50′s who recently traveled to Italy, and then returned to Tulsa on February 23rd. He was not showing symptoms at the time, but did become symptomatic on February 29.
His sample was sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing.
The man and his family are currently isolated at home. Representatives from the Tulsa Health Depart commend the man and his family for their cooperation. The man’s family members are being monitored by health officials.
Officials say the man works from home.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery," said Governor Stitt.
Officials says there is no evidence of the virus spreading to the community at this time, and that air travel at the Tulsa airport will not be impacted by this.
Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum says the airport was preparing for this, and have taken steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Oklahoma is now able to test for the virus because of new test kits. Health Department officials say they are able to do around 300 test per day if need be.
Officials say they should be able to get results within 24 hours.
Mayor Bynum says “If you are attending large events, do not shake hands.” There are no plans to cancel any events in the Tulsa area due to the virus, but Mayor Bynum says if the situation changes they will reevaluate.
Governor Stitt also urged Oklahomans to do their parts in stopping the spread of sickness. He says three have been 53 deaths from the flu this season as well.
Governor Stitt praised the response from the Oklahoma Health Department, and urges citizens to contact your local health department if you believe you have been exposed to the coronavirus.
