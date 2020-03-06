Warrant issued for man accused of Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lawton man accused in a man’s death from September.
Jeremiah Brown is facing a felony charge of second-degree manslaughter.
He’s accused of pulling the trigger during a motorcycle club initiation that killed Mark Gustafson near 43rd and Pollard.
According to investigators, Brown didn't know the gun was loaded.
Gustafson was a member of the Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Department.
The warrant bond is set at $100,000.
