Warrant issued for man accused of Lawton shooting

March 5, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 8:58 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lawton man accused in a man’s death from September.

Jeremiah Brown is facing a felony charge of second-degree manslaughter.

He’s accused of pulling the trigger during a motorcycle club initiation that killed Mark Gustafson near 43rd and Pollard.

According to investigators, Brown didn't know the gun was loaded.

Gustafson was a member of the Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Department.

The warrant bond is set at $100,000.

