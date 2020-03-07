Duncan students raise over $20,000 for HALO week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan High School students showed off just how much money they were able to raise for two good causes through HALO week.
Through several fundraisers across Duncan, they were able to raise $20,248.
Money raised is going to two different causes: one, a first grade student at Emerson Elementary School who is battling Leukemia, and also to the special Olympics team.
HALO week is a yearly fundraiser carried out by the Duncan High School student council.
