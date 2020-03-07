Fort Sill says goodbye to one general and hello to another

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill has a new commanding general.
Friday afternoon Major General Wilson Shoffner retired from the Army after 31 years of service.
As Major General Wilson Shoffner said his goodbyes to his colleagues and the community. A new Commanding General was welcomed.
“Today is a great day for the Army. We are saying farewell to a great officer who led Fort Sill. He was very involved in the Fort Sill community but we’re also welcoming General Kamper and his family. He will continue to do great things for the Lawton Fort Sill community," said Colonel Anthony Lugo.
Colonel Anthony Lugo is the Chief of Staff at Fort Sill.
He said he is excited to work with General Kamper over the next couple of years but will miss General Shoffner.
“This will be my first time working with General Kamper. His reputation is well known though out the Field Artillery and fire community and army. So I am very excited," said Lugo.
General Kamper said he is ready to pick up right where General Shoffner left off.
“This place is fundamentally on track, you know our primary goal is develop leaders here," said Kamper.
Kamper believes Fort Sill has a bright future.
“Moving forward for the future of Fort Sill it’s going to be here for a while, our Army and joint force as we move towards being ready for a potential adversary," said Kamper.
While war is something he doesn’t want, General Kamper says they will be ready for anything that comes their way.
