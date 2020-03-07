Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Luke Doncic added 21 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Memphis Grizzlies 121-96. Porzingis has five straight games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Mavericks moved 14 games over .500 for the first time this season and remained a half-game behind sixth-place Oklahoma City in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are eighth in the West and fell below .500. Memphis was led by Josh Jackson, who scored 16 points off the bench.
NEW YORK (AP) — Caris LeVert had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and the Brooklyn Nets pounded San Antonio 139-120 in Popovich's return from a one-game absence. Joe Harris scored 20 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points and nine assists. With Julius Erving attending one of their games for the first time since they moved to Brooklyn in 2012, the Nets rang up 75 points in the first half, put eight players in double figures and led by as much as 33 in front of one of the greatest players in franchise history. DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and nine assists for the Spurs.
FORY MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Collin McHugh says he regrets he didn't do more to stop the Houston Astros from breaking sign stealing rules in 2017 and 2018. McHugh is worried about the impact of the Astros' actions on young fans. The 32-year-old right-hander was 58-35 with the Astros from 2014-19. He said Astros pitchers were led to believe other teams were stealing the Astros' signs. McHugh was 4-5 with a 4.70 ERA last season. He was placed on the injured list Aug. 31 due to right elbow soreness and will not be ready for opening day this year. He signed with the Boston Red Sox this week.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Kiara Williams grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds and was fouled on a putback, sinking two free throws with 8.6 seconds left to lift fifth-seeded Arkansas to a 67-66 win over fourth-seeded Texas A&M in a battle of Top 25 teams in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals. The 25th-ranked Razorbacks never led until Williams made her free throws. The 15th-ranked Aggies went to top scorer Chennedy Carter but her floater in the lane was blocked by Rokia Doubia and time ran out. Makyala Daniels led the Razorbacks with 13 points and Carter had 23 points for the Aggies.
UNDATED (AP) — There are two crucial Big 12 men's basketball games on Saturday. The first involves No. 4 Baylor heading to West Virginia. The second is top-ranked Kansas at Texas Tech. Baylor has lost two of its last four games. The Bears must win and hope Kansas stumbles against the Red Raiders to earn a share of the conference title.