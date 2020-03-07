LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was a special day for Troy Durham, as he was promoted from Detective to Lieutenant.
He's worked for Lawton police for 15 years.
Durham is excited for a new role but knows this is also an opportunity for the younger officers to experience the role he was previously in.
And if you are interested in becoming an officer he has one piece of advice.
“Get ready it is hard work. A lot of hours like I said it is going to be a difficult job. It is. It is worth it. Very fulfilling," said Durham.
Durham's family was in attendance.
His father also served on the force for 25 years.
