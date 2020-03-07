Sen. Jim Inhofe discusses re-election plans with community leaders

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - United States Senator Jim Inhofe was in Lawton to discuss his re-election plans with community leaders, and discuss the future of Ft. Sill.
Senator Jim Inhofe said there are three reasons to run: his love of President Trump and what he has accomplished in office, the socialist candidates running against him for President, and his role as spokesperson for the military, especially in Oklahoma.
“We have five installations in Oklahoma, and that really does help in making sure they get fair treatment, and I can assure you, they get fair treatment,” said Sen. Inhofe.
That dedication to the military is one reason Mike Brown, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army said SWOK is fortunate he decided to run again.
“His interest in Lawton-Ft. SIll has always been keen, and just appreciate it so much for what all he does for us," said SWOK CASA Mike Brown.
Recently, the City of Lawton agreed to purchase the Fairmont Creamery to create an accelerator focusing on defense.
Sen. Inhofe said that move by the city helps connect them even more to Ft. Sill, and attract the eyes of people all over the world.
“It’s good news any time you have the number one mission for the US army happening in your own state,” said Sen. Inhofe.
Ron Nance, with LEDC said Sen. Inhofe supporting this project made a huge difference in getting the accelerator off the ground.
“Jim Inhofe has more influence as far as military than any other Senator in the country, and we are very fortunate to have that,” said Ron Nance, the LEDC Chairman.
As far as the fight for more installation funding, Sen. Inhofe said it all depends on how the Army decides to split it up, but he says it should all work well for Ft. Sill.
“Everything we have needed to do, we’ve been able to do. I don’t know of any deficiencies out here, so I think we will get the usual good treatment, and continue to grow," said Sen. Inhofe.
While in Lawton, Sen. Inhofe stooped by Ft. Sill to witness a change in command, as Major General Wilson Shoffner retired from the army, and Kenneth Kamper took over as the new Commanding General.
