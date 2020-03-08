AMBUCS AmTryke races bring community together to raise awareness

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several community members, including Hunter McEachern, Caitlin Williams and John Hammersmith, raced down the runway on Amtrykes Saturday afternoon, all for a good cause!
The annual AMBUCS Amtryke races were held Saturday at Lawton Central Mall.
The goal is to raise awareness about the Lawton AMBUCS chapters and all they do to help those with disabilities in the community.
There was a great turnout of both racers and supporters in the crowd, cheering each other on and having a good time.
If you were wondering who won out of the 7News crew race, it was our veteran Amtryke racer, Caitlin Williams.
