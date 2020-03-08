LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This afternoon we are tracking widespread showers in Texoma. The rain will stay with us through mid morning tomorrow. Due to the rain and cloud cover temperatures tomorrow morning will fall into the lower 50s. Tomorrow afternoon the sunshine will return, and temperatures will make a big jump into the mid 70s. Winds during the afternoon will be out of the west northwest at 15-25mph.
Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will stay consistent in the mid 70s. Tuesday evening a few isolated storms are possible. There is a level 1 marginal risk that a few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side.
Thursday more cloud cover builds in and high temperatures push back into the mid 70s. Another front will move in Thursday night into Friday morning. This front will interact with a lot of moisture, and then stall out. This will likely give us off and on all day rain showers Thursday night into Friday.
Saturday and Sunday another lingering boundary will stick around providing us with a few spotty rain showers. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
