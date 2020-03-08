Rain is on the way for Sunday but do expect to stay dry through the morning and early parts of the afternoon. We’ll see our earliest drops around 1PM in our western counties and that rain will spread eastward by 4PM into Waurika, Lawton & Duncan. So while heading to church, running errand or getting outside to prep the garden,(before the rain comes), it will stay dry! So if you must be outside tomorrow, make sure it’s before lunchtime! Highs will be slightly cooler thanks to more clouds in the low to mid 60s. Since we’ll be seeing a wetter day tomorrow too, fire danger is also low during this time but those breezy south winds will remain! Rain showers will continue through Sunday evening and lasting through early Monday morning!