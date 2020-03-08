LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good evening Texoma! As we head through tonight we’ll stay dry with temperatures falling to the low 40s by morning.
Rain is on the way for Sunday but do expect to stay dry through the morning and early parts of the afternoon. We’ll see our earliest drops around 1PM in our western counties and that rain will spread eastward by 4PM into Waurika, Lawton & Duncan. So while heading to church, running errand or getting outside to prep the garden,(before the rain comes), it will stay dry! So if you must be outside tomorrow, make sure it’s before lunchtime! Highs will be slightly cooler thanks to more clouds in the low to mid 60s. Since we’ll be seeing a wetter day tomorrow too, fire danger is also low during this time but those breezy south winds will remain! Rain showers will continue through Sunday evening and lasting through early Monday morning!
The rain gear will be a must by Monday morning but not come the afternoon. Rain activity should end by 9AM on Monday and we’re staying dry and mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will soar into the upper 70s!
Tuesday will be on the warmer side as well with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. And as of now, Tuesday is looking to be our only dry day of this upcoming week!
Wednesday through Saturday morning will consist of more showers and storms for us here in Texoma. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side with most places in the mid 70s. That heat and added moisture could add some energy for storm development!
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
