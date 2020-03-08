Flower Mound Fire Department hosts annual BBQ fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department held their annual Barbecue Fundraiser today.
It kicked off at 11, and just 30 minutes in, they served over 100 people.
They’ve been doing this since 2006.
People could come in and eat, or take it to go.
They offered brisket, chicken, hot links, corn on the cob, green beans, cowboy beans, potato salad, and homemade desserts.
“It’s very important that we are able to continually upgrade equipment, but new trucks, bunker gear, and be able to pay for tires and fuel throughout the year," said Firefighter Joseph Roloff. "It’s pretty amazing the turnout, we’re very appreciative of the support, especially the school being able to have it here, and then also just everyone in the community.”
The fundraiser is all donation based and goes right back to the fire department.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.