Frederick Chamber of Commerce hosts oyster fry and craft show

Frederick, Okla. (TNN) - Saturday in Frederick the Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual oyster fry and craft show.
“It is a great day for me,” said Executive Director of the Frederick Chamber of Commerce, Felisha Crawford.
Crawford said she enjoys helping put this event on every year.
“Anytime you have people in your community, from 2nd and 3rd graders up to multiple generations, that come and bread and help and shop," said Crawford. "It’s a sense of pride for me, because our community is so good about coming together and helping each other out.”
As the community helps out in any way they can, they are also supporting Fredrick High School’s 4-H club.
“It helps buy our amazing t-shirts and helps fund us to go to some of the amazing trips,” said high school junior, Rachel Mitchell.
As many people were drawn to their homemade desserts, they were also came out for one other reason... Oysters.
“We typically feed about 1,000 people,” said Crawford.
The muscles are always the pearl of this event.
“It’s a huge deal for our community," said Crawford. "It is a fundraiser for the chamber. It is a great opportunity for the people in our community to come together to volunteer, to shop, to eat.”
If you did not get to join them here at the oyster fry, do not worry. They are having another one next year.
