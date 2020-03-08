Middle school girls participate in STEM event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An annual Girls in STEM event was held today on the Great Plains Technology Center's campus.
The annual event is open to girls in middle school who are interested in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.
The focus this year is Girl Power Meets Wind Power.
Girls got the chance to work at different stations creating things like straw powered rockets and air-powered cars while utilizing their creativity.
The event is free every year thanks to donations from the community.
“Not all of these young ladies are going to go into STEM fields, however if we keep sharing with them how fun these projects can be as they go onto middle school and high school continuing on with the years they can decide yes I want to take that extra math class, or extra science class,” said Pre-Engineering Instructor, Marcia Brown.
Girls in STEM Day is held the first Saturday of March every year in honor of Women’s History Month.
