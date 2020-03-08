Two shot in Lawton Walmart parking lot

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night outside of the Lawton Walmart on Sheridan Road.
According to LPD, a man and a woman were shot in the parking lot around 10 p.m.
The male victim attempted to leave the scene after suffering minor injuries. Police say while leaving the scene, the male victim crashed into multiple vehicles. There were minor injuries reported from the accidents. All of the victims were treated at the scene.
The female victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the scene after the incident.
Police say they do not know what caused the shooting at this time.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
