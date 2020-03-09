Duncan High School tennis coach to become Director of Tennis for DPS

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Phil Barnes, who has coached tennis for over thirty years at Duncan High School, is stepping down from the head coach position to be the Director of Tennis for Duncan Public Schools.
Barnes has coached boys tennis at Duncan High School for 34 years and girls tennis for 20 years. Barnes, a tennis player, himself, enjoys not only the sport, but also being around the kids.
“I’m involved with kids probably from the time they’re nine or ten until they graduate,” said Barnes. “So whereas a normal coach has the kid for four years, I normally have them for about ten.”
That is because Coach Barnes also gives tennis lessons to kids all ages, something his daughter, Melanie, knows all too well. She graduated from Duncan and went on to play collegiate tennis in Texas on a full-ride scholarship.
“He sacrificed a lot,” said Melanie Cox, Barnes’ daughter. “He would come out here. We would even, when I was young, like in elementary school, come out before school in the morning and play. He let me come around and sit at high school practices. So, I mean, he devoted a lot of time and energy to getting me to be the player that I turned out to be.”
Barnes has won seven state championships and over 30 regional championships as head coach, while also being a three time National Coach Finalist and getting inducted into four hall of fames, one of those being the USAO Athletic Hall of Fame.
“All of them meant a lot, but that was kind of special, because that was more about my playing career when I was there,” said Barnes.
Coach Barnes is a cancer survivor and overcame many health problems throughout his coaching career. However, he was always able to bounce back.
“That group of girls and guys in 2009 were pretty special because they got on my nerves, but they were like mother and dad to me," said Barnes. "They were like, ‘no, you can’t do that. Just go sit in the bleachers and tell us what to do from the bleachers.’”
Darren Cobble is the current head coach and has taken over for Coach Barnes just this year. Originally from Duncan and a former player under Barnes, Cobble has learned a lot.
“I’ve known him for about 30 years, and he got me started and kind of laid the foundation," said Cobble. "He has really big shoes to fill. He’s really set the groundwork here, making it an easy transition, making it really easy to hop in his shoes and really take over.”
Coach Barnes remains close with many of his past players to this day. Over 20 have gone on to play collegiate tennis with scholarships.
Barnes still spends half his time working with students alongside Cobble.
“It’s certainly a lot easier now," said Barnes. "I really don’t know, right now I feel like I can do it forever.”
Coach Barnes is up for National Coach of the Year, again. The winner will be determined in July.
