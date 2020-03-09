LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This evening we will hold on to the clear skies and warmer temperatures, but it will be a little breezy as winds slowly turn to the north. Temperatures by 10pm will be in the mid 50s. Tomorrow morning lows will drop into the 40s, and a little cloud cover will start to develop as well. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out into the mid 70s. There is a small chance that we could see a stray shower or storm in Texoma tomorrow during the evening hours. Most places will stay dry.