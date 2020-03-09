LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This evening we will hold on to the clear skies and warmer temperatures, but it will be a little breezy as winds slowly turn to the north. Temperatures by 10pm will be in the mid 50s. Tomorrow morning lows will drop into the 40s, and a little cloud cover will start to develop as well. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out into the mid 70s. There is a small chance that we could see a stray shower or storm in Texoma tomorrow during the evening hours. Most places will stay dry.
Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will stay consistent in the mid 70s. Rain chances remain few and far between as well, but a stray shower or storm can not be ruled out. Due to southerly winds Wednesday afternoon more moisture will begin to move northward, and slowly increase our rain chances by the end of the week.
Thursday late afternoon and evening a cold front will move through Texoma, which will then stall out to the south and help develop all day off and on rain showers Friday. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the lower 60s.
This weekend rain chances hold steady for the morning hours Saturday. Those showers will clear before more develop south, and impact portions of Texoma Sunday. High temperatures both days will be in the lower 60s. We are starting on a wetter pattern that looks to hold in place for the next couple of weeks.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
