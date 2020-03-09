Aside from the time change, it definitely will feel like a Monday to start but by the afternoon the sunshine does return! We’re seeing a few light to moderate rain showers passing through the viewing area. They are quickly moving east and all rain activity will wrap up by 9AM. So grab the umbrella and rain jacket before heading out the door this morning! Winds by this afternoon will be out of the west northwest at 15-25mph. Highs will climb into the mid & upper 70s with a few possible low 80s south.