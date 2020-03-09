LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning & happy Monday! Any one else feeling a bit groggy this morning because of the time change? I know I am...
Aside from the time change, it definitely will feel like a Monday to start but by the afternoon the sunshine does return! We’re seeing a few light to moderate rain showers passing through the viewing area. They are quickly moving east and all rain activity will wrap up by 9AM. So grab the umbrella and rain jacket before heading out the door this morning! Winds by this afternoon will be out of the west northwest at 15-25mph. Highs will climb into the mid & upper 70s with a few possible low 80s south.
Temperatures over the next several days are going to be above our normal for this time of year! Tuesday through Thursday, highs will be in mid 70s. Expect a mix of sun & clouds for Tuesday & Wednesday. and during the evening, a few isolated storms are possible. While the level 1 marginal risk has shifted eastward of I-35, that does not rule out the possibility of us seeing a few of those storms being on the strong to severe side.
Another front will move in Thursday night into Friday morning. This front will interact with a lot of moisture, and then stall out. This will likely give us off and on all day rain showers Thursday night into Friday.
Saturday and Sunday another lingering boundary will stick around providing us with a few spotty rain showers. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
