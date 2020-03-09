‘First 48’ reward issued for suspect in Saturday shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma has issued their first “First 48” reward enhancement in connection to a shooting which happened on Saturday outside a Lawton Walmart.
The Lawton Police Department has named Charlie Edward Hemphill IV as a suspect in the shooting which injured two people. They say the shooting was a result of a domestic situation.
The “First 48” is a new program recently enacted by Crime Stoppers which means they will double the normal reward money if they receive a tip leading to the arrest of Hemphill and charges being filed in the first 48 hours of issuance.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hemphill, contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.