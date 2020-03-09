Lawton woman dead after car crash in Oklahoma City

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman is dead after a car crash in Oklahoma City.
It took place around 9:30 Sunday night on I-40.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the wreck happened when Elizabeth Copeland drove off the road and hit the center barrier.
When she drove back onto the road, another car hit her car.
Copeland died at the scene, while her two passengers, also from Lawton, were taken to a nearby hospital.
One was admitted in critical condition while the other was admitted in good condition.
The driver of the other car was treated and released at the scene, their passenger was not hurt.
