Retired Duncan police officer passes away

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A retired Duncan police officer passed away Friday, March 6, according to the Duncan Fraternal Order of Police.
The Duncan Fraternal Order of Police posted a tribute to Lt. Robert Lynn Sunday morning.
Lt. Lynn served his community for 20 years before retiring in 2012.
He began his service as a member of the Oklahoma National Guard and was deployed during Operation Desert Storm.
Lynn then continued his service at the Duncan Police Department. During his time there, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant, was a member of the department’s first Special Response Team, was a CLEET firearms instructor and was also a K-9 handler for many years.
Many members of the Duncan community posted tributes to Lynn.
You can see the Duncan Fraternal Order of Police Facebook post here:
