Ryan High School students return from a convention as state champions

RYAN, Okla. (TNN) - A couple of Ryan High School students are state champions after competing in academic events at the Oklahoma Beta Convention last week.
Libby Carter is a freshman at Ryan High School and attended this year’s state Beta Club Convention.
“So, if you pretty much have all A’s as a freshman you get to go to the Beta Convention," said Carter.
Carter went up against other freshman & sophomores in a standardized math test and took home the trophy.
“The did literally told me I was champion and my first words were what. I wasn’t very confident that I did well but I guess I did," said Carter.
Freshman, Mason Adsit took the Agriscience test and also made Southwest Oklahoma proud. He beat out everyone else he went up against.
“I was excited and kind of surprised,"said Adsit.
Both Carter and Adsit said they plan to return next year to defend their titles and support their classmates in winning, too.
