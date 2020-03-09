Stephens Co. jail taking extra precautions against infectious disease outbreaks

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says they are taking extra precautions at the Stephens County Jail to keep inmates and staff safe from diseases like the flu and coronavirus.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the area, but Sheriff McKinney said he and his staff would much rather be proactive than reactive.
“When you have 180 or 200 inmates in a jail, it would spread rather quickly. Even the flu does, we’ve seen cases of colds being spread or some of the flu being spread through the jail in the past," McKinney said.
Any disease making its way into the jail is a threat for not only the inmates, but also the staff.
“That’s a big concern. We’re working short staffed anyways and if you start having people go out sick, which we encourage people if you do get sick, don’t come to work," McKinney said.
McKinney says they already screen every inmate for diseases before putting them behind bars. But if an inmate begins showing signs of illness once in jail, Dr. William Cooper says they follow other procedures, starting with quarantining them.
“Separate folks that have been exposed or have developed symptoms and quarantine them. Then any folks that have been exposed but don’t have symptoms, we would still quarantine those separately," Dr. Cooper said.
While they are making sure they’re prepared to handle a potential coronavirus outbreak, Dr. Cooper doesn’t expect it to happen.
“The general population is not at high risk of this. The folks that are dying from it are folks that have other risk factors, young age such as children or elderly folks, people with chronic, severe illnesses. Pregnancy can also increase your risk," Dr. Cooper said.
Sheriff McKinney said the precautions aren’t just for this round of the flu or the coronavirus, but also for any future diseases they might encounter. He said they make sure they always keep masks and sanitation equipment on hand to keep the jail clean.
