Crews fight Lawton fires

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Emergency crews responded a grass fire and also a house fire in Lawton Monday afternoon.
The Lawton Fire Department was called to an outside fire on 67th and Lee Boulevard Monday afternoon around 2:45.
Dispatchers at one point said the fire was approaching nearby vehicles, but no vehicle damage was reported and crews at the scene say they were able to get it put out quickly.
The cause of that fire is still under investigation.
And no one was hurt during a fire in a Lawton home just before 1:00 Monday afternoon.
It happened at a home near 13th and Cherry.
Firefighters were able to get it put out quickly.
The extent of damages is not known and officials are trying to figure out just what sparked the fire.
