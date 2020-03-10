Crews respond to Comanche County house fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire near Medicine Park Monday evening.
The call came out around 9:45 Monday night.
Comanche County Emergency Management said neighbors hear a loud boom, and went outside to discover a home on Mountain Ridge Drive on fire.
They say no one was at home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. Emergency Management says there were pets in the home at the time of the fire, but can not confirm at this time if they were rescued.
Fire crews from Wichita Mountains Estates, Paradise Valley, Porter Hill and Medicine Park responded, as well as Apache and Kirks EMS, and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department.
The home is a total loss. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
