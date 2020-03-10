FIFTH SEASON: Local officials offer flooding safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Spring is here which means severe weather will soon be making its way to southwest Oklahoma. One problem that severe weather brings is flooding.
Creeks and lakes rise, flowing into the streets and unfortunately, there's nothing we can do to prevent it. But there are a lot of preparations we can make to hopefully prevent any loss of life or property once that flooding hits.
The easiest way to stay safe from flooding is simple - don't drive into standing water.
"It only takes a couple of inches to float a vehicle. If you’re unable to see a curb, that tells you the water is over six inches deep and can be very dangerous. If you’re unable to see the road, we ask people to not drive into those areas,” said Cliff Haggenmiller, Streets and Traffic Control Supervisor for the City of Lawton.
"Not only the moving water itself, how it can sweep you off your feet with a couple inches of water. But also the debris and other contaminants in the water,” said Rachael Huey, Floodplain Administrator for Comanche County.
When flooding is imminent, city and county crews are always out and about monitoring the roadways, closing them down when they become dangerous. Unfortunately, people don’t always follow their instructions.
"We’ll have barricades out and have vehicles blocking those entrances with the LEDs and arrows and people still just want to go into those areas and drive right in. Shortly after, their vehicles are floating and now it’s a high safety hazard for those citizens,” Haggenmiller said.
For those avoiding the roads, there’s still a chance flood waters can damage your home or other personal property.
"Certainly pay attention to the forecast. If flooding conditions do exist then of course, get your valuables out of the house, get your pets and yourself and go to a higher ground or a safer place,” Haggenmiller said.
"You can move your belongings to a different location, to a higher floor of your home, to the attic if you have to. Take account of all the belongings you do have. Make a list, take photos and videos and keep that in a safe place. If you are told to evacuate, do it. There’s no reason to stay, you are way more important than your belongings,” Huey said.
Huey said it’s vital that everyone in your home knows exactly what to do if and when flooding happens. The first step of that plan should always be knowing just how much danger you are in.
"It’s really important to know your risk. What is your risk? Is your home in a flood zone? It’s really easy to find out. You can go online to FEMAs website and you can type in your address and kind of get a good idea there. Have a plan, know where you’re going to go. If you’re in different locations, know where you’re going to meet up and have that go bag ready to go,” Huey said.
Huey said you should have a go-bag full of items like important documents, clothes and food ready to go whenever flooding is expected. She also suggests cleaning your gutters and removing any clutter from around your house to ensure water is able to flow freely.
