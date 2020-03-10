LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This afternoon a warm front is slowly working its way northward through central Texoma. This will keep temperatures on the mild side until later this evening where temperatures will finally drop into the lower 60s by 9pm. The warm front will also leave behind a little cloud cover, which will lead to warm temperatures to start your Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning there is a very low chance that a stray shower or two could slide southeastward through Grady county. Those will clear and then another round of isolated showers and storms could develop by mid afternoon, primarily along the Red River and southward. Most places will stay dry.
Thursday afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of a strong cold front that arrives late afternoon and evening. That cold front could spark a few rain showers in southern Texoma as it acts with moisture that moves in out of the south.
High temperatures Friday will only reach the mid 50s due to northerly winds brought by the previous front. Also on Friday, off and on all day rain showers will impact most places in Texoma. Those showers will hold in place through Saturday morning. Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
Sunday morning looks dry, but rain chances return by the afternoon and evening. Those rain chances will likely stick around throughout most of Monday. Monday afternoon high temperatures will hit the lower 70s ahead of another cold front that moves in Tuesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
