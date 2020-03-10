LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This afternoon a warm front is slowly working its way northward through central Texoma. This will keep temperatures on the mild side until later this evening where temperatures will finally drop into the lower 60s by 9pm. The warm front will also leave behind a little cloud cover, which will lead to warm temperatures to start your Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning there is a very low chance that a stray shower or two could slide southeastward through Grady county. Those will clear and then another round of isolated showers and storms could develop by mid afternoon, primarily along the Red River and southward. Most places will stay dry.