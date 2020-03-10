good morning! We’ll see partly cloudy skies through all of this Tuesday and while most of us are going to stay dry but there is a small chance that we could see a stray shower or storm in Texoma tomorrow during the evening hours. Aside from those small rain chances, today is going to be a great day, overall! Highs by the afternoon will climb into the low 70s north, mid 70s for central & upper 70s to low 80s south.