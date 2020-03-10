LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning! We’ll see partly cloudy skies through all of this Tuesday and while most of us are going to stay dry but there is a small chance that we could see a stray shower or storm in Texoma tomorrow during the evening hours. Aside from those small rain chances, today is going to be a great day, overall! Highs by the afternoon will climb into the low 70s north, mid 70s for central & upper 70s to low 80s south.
Heading into Wednesday, rain chances remain few and far between as well, but a stray shower or storm can not be ruled out. Any showers will be gone by 7AM. The day will consist of partly cloudy skies and highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s. Due to southerly winds Wednesday afternoon more moisture will begin to move northward, and slowly increase our rain chances by the end of the week.
Now most of the day on Thursday is going to remain dry , in between systems. A cold front will move through Texoma later in the day, which will then stall out to the south and help develop all day off and on rain showers Friday. Skies will be cloudy and we’ll see highs in the low 60s.
Rain lingers into mid morning on Saturday but clearing will take place and we’ll stay mostly dry throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 60s, once again. The dry weather is short lived because by Sunday night, we’re already tracking our next system to move in. This wet pattern is looking to hold into place over the next several weeks! So make sure the rain gear is on stand by!!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
