Fort Sill quarantining possible Coronavirus patients

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill has confirmed multiple people who have recently visited countries with confirmed Coronavirus cases are self quarantining themselves.
According to the Public Affairs Office, seven people are currently being tested for possible Coronavirus on the post.
In a statement, they also say they are conducting the quarantines and tests, out of an abundance of caution, for anyone arriving at Fort Sill from high risk areas. These are the same precautions being applied to foreign military students arriving on post.
The self-quarantine will last for 14 days.
New arrivals will be questioned about recent visits to countries like China, South Korea and Italy. If they show any symptoms, “command will act appropriately to protect the health of the unit and maintain operational training readiness.”
The statement goes on to say “Fort Sill continues to place the health and safety of our Soldiers, civilians their families, and our entire Lawton Ft. Sill community as our highest priority.”
Fort Sill officials say they are taking all precautions to protect the public from any possible spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.