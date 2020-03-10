Kansas State, TCU meet in Big 12 tourney

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively scored 47 percent of TCU's points this season and 58 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Kansas State, Xavier Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien have scored 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 69 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.