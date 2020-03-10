Lawton travel agent talks coronavirus impacts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re hearing from the owner of a travel agency in Lawton after the State Department warned Americans not to use cruise ships amid the spread of the coronavirus.
Hossein Moini, the owner of Adventure Travel, says while they have seen a few cancellations for travel plans, many people are rebooking for later in the year.
Meanwhile, with so many cancellations and rebookings, he says that many cruise companies are working with people to make sure they don’t get penalized for any changed plans.
“The cruise companies are handling it well," said Moini. “Most of them are offering full refunds, changing dates with no penalties. We’ve also seen a lot of additional discounts for those who want to go ahead and go on their trip.”
He says many companies are cutting their travel prices for the time being on cruises and air travel.
The state department’s advisory on cruise ships is especially for people with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes and others that affect the immune system.
