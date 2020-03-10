Test procedures for Coronavirus victims

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has tested one person for the possibility of the Coronavirus but the test came back negative.
Meagan Garibay is a infection preventionist and registered nurse at Comanche County Memorial. She explained the testing procedure for a citizen that might have the Coronavirus.
“So, when we had a concern that a patient may be positive. We put those procedures in to place which includes isolating the patient in an airborne isolation room under negative pressure for their protection from staff and other patients," said Garibay.
Garibay said that’s just another step, they also run different test on the patient.
“It’s a collection of a couple of samples nasal pharyngeal and oral pharyngeal. Which is similar what we do to influenza testing its a swab in the nose and swab in the back of the throat," said Garibay.
She said those samples are sent off to Oklahoma State Department of Health and the patient remains isolated until those results come back.
“We get results back from that in about 24 to 36 hours. That’s the time frame they are shooting for right now and its ran through the public heath laboratory in Oklahoma," said Garibay.
Janene Atchley from District 5 Heath Department has some advice for people who think they have encountered the virus and think they need to be tested.
“Call your provider before going to a health care facility and letting them know your symptoms. That will prompt more screening questions to let that provider know that they need to be looking at possible testing," said Atchley.
