Texas faces Texas Tech in Big 12 quarters

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Red Raiders are led by Jahmi'us Ramsey and Kyler Edwards. Ramsey is averaging 13.5 points while Edwards is accounting for 11.4 points and four rebounds per contest. The Longhorns have been anchored by Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey, who have combined to score 23.2 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JAHMI'US: Ramsey has connected on 42.6 percent of the 141 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He's also made 64.1 percent of his foul shots this season.