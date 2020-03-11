Altus freshmen learn budgeting, responsibility at ‘Reality Check’ event

"At the community college, we deal with students who aren’t a lot older than this. I think there’s a lot of them that get to a point in their life, 18, 19 sometimes even 20 years old that they need a reality check. This is so great that Altus is doing this, I’m so thankful for all the volunteers that are doing this. I wish all the surrounding schools in our community would do something like this, it’s great for the students,” said Chad Wiginton, Western Oklahoma State College President and volunteer at the event.