American Red Cross encourages people to download Tornado App

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The American Red Cross is encouraging people to download their Tornado App so that everyone can be safe and prepared for when severe weather hits.
The American Red Cross Tornado App is completely free to download and offers all kind of information on what to do if a tornado hits your area.
This is something The American Red Cross has had for several years, however with it being tornado season, they are urging people to use this as a second way to get a warning for severe weather.
Once the App is downloaded, you can set the location to your home town and the app will notify you when the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch, or warning for your area.
Kim Obrien with The American Red Cross said the app should sound an alarm long enough to wake someone up, or grab their attention.
“A majority of people have their phones on them wherever they go, so we’re trying to push this as a first line defense when you’re out and about and don’t have that NOAA weather radio right there for you, but when you get home, it compliment another way to get a warning in your house as well,” said Obrien.
She said they want people to start thinking about what they plan on doing if a tornado watch, or warning is issued and have their safe spots ready now.
The American Red Cross also offers apps specifically designed to notify you about other local hazards such as flooding and earthquakes. You can type American Red Cross in your app store to find all of them.
