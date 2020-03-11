Annual DC Fly In cancelled by Chamber of Commerce of COVID19 concerns

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has cancelled an annual trip to Washington, D.C. due to COVID19 (Coronavirus) concerns.
The Chamber made the announcement on Wednesday morning.
The annual trip is for Chamber members to travel to the Capitol and meet with lawmakers about issues important to the Lawton Fort Sill community.
The trip was scheduled for March 24-26. If you have registered for the event, you can contact the Chamber at 580-355-3541 for a refund. Contact Adventure Travel for cancellation of hotel accommodations though the Chamber group rate.
