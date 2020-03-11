25,000 bottles of water donated to City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Dreadnought Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Lawton has donated over 25,000 bottles of water to several city departments.
Virgil Allen, owner and head instructor at Dreadnought, was given over a thousand cases of water Tuesday morning after a company had accidentally ordered too many.
Those extra cases went to the Lawton Fire Department, Cache Fire Department, and the Public Works Department.
Public works scheduler Melissa Zermeno, says she was excited when she got the call that someone wanted to donate water to them, but had no idea just how much it would be.
“My jaw kinda dropped,” said Zermeno. “I wasn’t expecting that much. When he said a few cases, I was like okay. But then he said he would need some help with it. And I thought, Oh goodness. It’s going to be put to good use. I’m spreading it throughout the whole public works yard to all the divisions.”
Dreadnought dropped off several cases at the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department as well.
