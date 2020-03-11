LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The warm and muggy conditions will stick with us into the overnight hours. All of this moisture causing higher humidity could help to spark a few isolated showers in western Texoma. Tomorrow morning low temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s due to all the cloud cover. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top out into the lower 80s for most of Texoma. Rain chances are possible anytime during the late evening for our southern counties.
Friday morning scattered, light to moderate, showers will begin working their way northward by the afternoon. Friday afternoon expect rain all throughout Texoma with a few thunderstorms as well. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, with primary threats of wind and hail. Overall severe threat remains very low, and mainly for the southern part of the viewing area.
Rain will continue into Saturday morning. Moderate to heavy downpours are possible until mid to late morning on Saturday. We will catch a few dry hours Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. There will be a return of showers out of the south Sunday afternoon and evening. Those will remain in place into early next week.
Monday and Tuesday a few thunderstorms are possible along with off and on showers. Rain accumulations from now until Monday could be 1-2" in some areas.
Wednesday afternoon temperatures rebound back into the mid 70s with isolated showers still in place.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
