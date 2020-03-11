LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The warm and muggy conditions will stick with us into the overnight hours. All of this moisture causing higher humidity could help to spark a few isolated showers in western Texoma. Tomorrow morning low temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s due to all the cloud cover. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top out into the lower 80s for most of Texoma. Rain chances are possible anytime during the late evening for our southern counties.