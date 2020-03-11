Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with high temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s! A strong cold front that arrives late afternoon and evening. That cold front could spark a few rain showers in southern Texoma as it acts with moisture that moves in out of the south. Unsettled weather settles in tomorrow and will stick with us throughout early next week! An active weather pattern is settling in and we’ll have a brief period of time of clearing/ dry weather before another rain system deelopes.