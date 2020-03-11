LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! It’s a little muggy this morning, dew point values are in the 50s and 60s... that means we’re seeing very humid/ tropical air. Expect all of today to remain a little muggy as dew points will remain in the 50s. Aside from the slight mugginess, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the mid and upper 70s to low 80s. Another round of isolated showers and storms could develop by mid afternoon, primarily along the Red River and southward. Most places will stay dry!
Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with high temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s! A strong cold front that arrives late afternoon and evening. That cold front could spark a few rain showers in southern Texoma as it acts with moisture that moves in out of the south. Unsettled weather settles in tomorrow and will stick with us throughout early next week! An active weather pattern is settling in and we’ll have a brief period of time of clearing/ dry weather before another rain system deelopes.
For Friday, you can expect off and on all day rain showers will impact most places in Texoma. Thanks to the cold front, high temperatures will be slightly below average, in the mid 50s. All shower activity will stick through Saturday morning & early afternoon. Once the rain ends, we’ll see cloudy skies and high temperatures closer to our average.
We’ll stay dry through Sunday morning but then those rain chances return by the afternoon! Rain will stick around throughout most of Monday too. So keep the rain gear on stand by during this entire week!
Have a great Wednesday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
