Fort Sill individuals under self-quarantine not being tested for Coronavirus at this time

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials told 7News that the seven people under self-quarantine on post are not being tested for Coronavirus at this time. They said the individuals do not meet the CDC’s clinical criteria and have not exhibited any symptoms.
A statement we received Wednesday afternoon from Fort Sill said that as of March 11, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Fort Sill officials told 7News that the seven individuals under self-quarantine are U.S. Army soldiers and that they are either at home, barracks or provided quarters to monitor their health. Post officials said they track and monitor all soldier movements and are able to take necessary actions to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
Since Fort Sill is a training installation, soldiers from across the country, as well as foreign military students, arrive periodically for training.
However, the Department of the Army has decided to stop movement and delay travel of Soldiers stationed in Italy, Korea and Japan, which have been identified by the CDC as alert level three for COVID-19.
Post officials said that starting March 16, Fort Sill will suspend guest attendance at graduation ceremonies and no privately owned vehicles traveling with family members will be allowed after the graduations until further notice to prevent any potential spread of the virus. Instead, graduates will only travel by government issued tickets to their Advanced Individual Training location.
Fort Sill officials said they are working with city leaders to ensure the safety of the entire Lawton Fort Sill Community.
Fort Sill leaders will host a town hall on March 24 about how they are responding to and supporting efforts to prepare for or prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. They are also posting the latest information on their social media pages.
