Fort Sill suspends guest attendance at graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Starting Monday, March 16, Fort Sill will be suspending guest attendance at graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns.
In a press release issued by Fort Sill, officials say guest attendance is suspended to prevent the potential spread of the COVID-19 to either service members, Department of the Army civilians, families and the entirety of the Lawton-Fort Sill community.
Also starting Monday, graduates will no longer be allowed to travel with family members in privately owned vehicles following graduation. Graduates will only travel by government issued ticket to their Advanced Individual Training locations.
Guest access to those locations will be at the discretion of those commands.
Graduations will continue, and select ceremonies will be live streamed on Army online platforms. Units will publish live streaming schedules through normal communication channels.
Soldiers being impacted by the change are being authorized to call family directly to inform them.
Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation to decide when they will resume guest attendance to graduation ceremonies and family days.
At this time there has been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Sill.
