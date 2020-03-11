Great Plains Technology Center Foundation celebrates 40th anniversary

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Great Plains Technology Center Foundation celebrated its 40th anniversary Tuesday.
During a luncheon this morning, they honored the occasion by giving out their 6,000th scholarship.
It went to Keia Robertson, a nursing student and mother of two.
She says she appreciates the help from the foundation, which will allow her to start school at the tech center.
“I was so thankful when i got that call saying that i was accepted for it. It was a big relief that i didn’t have to pay out of pocket for my first semester because i have two kids to care for," said Robertson.
This morning’s luncheon was also the kick-off for the foundation’s Cornerstone Partners fundraising campaign.
