Ike Middle School construction officially 75% complete

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Construction on the brand new Eisenhower Middle School facility has officially reached 75% completion.
Ground broke on the new Eisenhower Middle School back in October of 2018, and almost 18 months later, the LPS School Board President said it’s hard to contain her excitement over this facility.
“It’s been a long process to get here, and we can hardly wait for this to open for the new school year, and for our kids to enjoy,” said Board President Carla Clodfelter.
One of the Senior Project Mangers said showing the school board around is always stressful, but their feedback made him and his team feel much better.
“They feel like we’ve done a good job fitting it into the neighborhood, match Eisenhower HS right next door, but give it a good contextual. contemporary feel. Everyone is pleased with that, and everyone is just excited about the vastness of this building,”said Cory Miller, a Senior Project Manger for AIP.
Clodfelter said walking around the facility, there are already some areas that caught her eye.
“Our built in safe rooms is one of the biggest features I’m excited about. We’ve got, you know the touch screens they have, I believe they said there were 60 of those, just all the technology involved,” said Clodfelter.
Miller said their goal right now is to make sure the school is ready to open it’s doors to students when the 2020 school year begins.
“We’ve got the finish line to cross, we’ve got paint, ceilings, light fixtures to go. AFter school’s out in May, we will do the move, the furniture will show up in June, and we will finish some of the exterior throughout the summer," said Miller.
Both Clodfetler and Miller wanted to say how much they appreciate the public support throughout this whole process, especially those who voted yes to pass the school bond in 2017.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.