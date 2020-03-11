Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Officials tell fliers with infected woman to self-isolate
HOUSTON (AP) — Health officials are reaching out to passengers on two airline flights on which a passenger, a suburban Houston woman, later tested positive for the new coronavirus. Harris County health officials said Tuesday they want passengers who shared the business/first class cabin on two flights from Italy with the woman, who is in her 20s, to self-isolate and call their doctors. Italy is one of the world's hottest COVID-19 zones. The flights involved were Lufthansa Flight 309 from Florence, Italy, to Frankfurt, Germany, and on United Flight 47 from Frankfurt to Houston on March 3.
TIMBERWOLVES-ROCKETS
Harden with 37; Rockets end skid in 117-111 win over 'Wolves
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 37 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game skid with a 117-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Rockets trailed for much of the early part of this game, but used a big run in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for the win. It was a much-needed victory for a team which called a blowout loss to Orlando on Sunday night “rock bottom.”
ALEX JONES-ARREST
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff's office, said Tuesday that the Infowars founder was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later. Jones is being sued in Austin over claims that the Infowars host used his show to promote falsehoods that 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. An attorney for Jones didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TEXAS-UNCOUNTED-BALLOTS
Judge approves recount of Dallas County Super Tuesday votes
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas County will recount ballots from Super Tuesday voters in the 2020 primaries. 44 thumb drives containing uncounted ballots were found after the final results were submitted. WFAA-TV reported State District Judge Emily Tobolowsky approved Dallas County Election Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole's request Tuesday to manually recount the votes. The recount will take place on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and will only concern the paper ballots from the 44 machines that were missed.
ELECTION 2020-CONGRESS-DEMOCRATS
Moderate Democrats see edge in challenges from progressives
WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week's Super Tuesday proved a tough day for progressive Democratic candidates. Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in 10 of 14 state presidential primaries. And liberal challengers ran behind incumbent and party-backed candidates for Congress in Texas and California. Now, insurgent congressional candidates face more tests from New York to California, even as the moderate Biden builds momentum in his race against the democratic socialist Sanders. There’s no consensus over whether Biden's recent surge will translate to votes for incumbent Democrats trying to fend off progressive rivals. But there is widespread agreement that most remaining insurgents face long odds.
FATAL SHOOTING-TEXAS HOTEL
Man, woman, 2 children found shot dead at Dallas hotel
DALLAS (AP) — A man, a woman and two children have been found shot dead in a hotel room in far north Dallas. Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said at a news conference, that officers were called to the Staybridge Suites on Dallas North Tollway shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday and found the four dead of obvious gunshot wounds. The hotel management said the four had been guests for about a week, but their stay was to expire Tuesday. Hall said that when managers attempted to enter the room, they heard a gunshot ring out. She said murder-suicide is suspected.
ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL
Lawyer says Durst found body of slain friend, will testify
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst's defense lawyer said Tuesday that the real estate heir did not kill his best friend, but found her body, panicked and fled. The admission that he discovered the body, never before made publicly, gave the first glimpse of the planned defense for Durst, who is on trial for the 2000 killing of his best friend Susan Berman in Beverly Hills. Attorney Dick DeGuerin also told jurors during his opening statement Tuesday that Durst, a multimillionaire from New York City, will make the rare and bold move of testifying in his own defense at the trial.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OIL-AP-EXPLAINS
AP Explains: The oil market meltdown and its global impact
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Oil prices are plunging after Saudi Arabia started a price war against Russia. The Saudis tried to get the Russians to cut oil production to keep prices from falling even more due to the coronavirus. Russia didn't agree. Now the Saudis are cutting prices and saying they'll increase production. That puts pressure on Russia, but analysts say Russia's industry can survive for quite a while at lower prices. And Russia may like the idea of lower oil prices hampering a key competitor: the U.S. shale oil industry. Consumers, meanwhile, may see lower prices at the pump.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CPAC
Several lawmakers had contact with man at CPAC who got virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitol's attending physician's office says “several” members of Congress had contact with a person who attended a Maryland political conference and who subsequently developed the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The office told lawmakers Monday the ill individual had recalled “specific names of people he had contact with during the meeting.” It says several of these individuals "were identified and were contacted” Saturday. Their symptoms were reviewed, and the individuals are considered to be at “low risk” of contracting the disease and remain in good health. On Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar said they're isolating themselves after determining they had contact with the person at the conference.
GRAIN ELEVATOR ASSAULT
Woman accused of helping husband flee arrested at US border
SIDNEY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a man accused of pushing his wife's alleged lover off the top of a grain bin in Hamburg, Iowa, has been arrested trying to return from Mexico. Authorities say Anahi Andrade was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas. She's accused of helping her husband, Pedro Andrade, flee. A court document says Pedro Andrade's co-worker survived his 60-foot fall. He told an investigator that Pedro Andrade had found out that Anahi Andrade and the co-worker were having an affair. The court records don't list an attorney for Anahi Andrade. Pedro Andrade's attorney didn't immediately return a call Monday.