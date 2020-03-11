Lawton City Council approves more funding for public safety facility, TIF agreement with Republic Paper

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s City Council approved an additional $85,356 for construction on the new public safety facility Tuesday night.
Members unanimously passed the increase and added 25-calendar days for the contractor to work on the project.
Councilman Jay Burk expressed his frustration with the additional time and cost. He’s urging the city to take legal action to recover some of the funds.
The council also approved an economic development agreement with Republic Paper.
We’ve been following this story since October, when the city created a TIF district to help fund Republic’s $95 million expansion plans.
Republic’s President said for them to go through with that expansion, an incentive was necessary, and this funding, and TIF district are part of that incentive plan.
